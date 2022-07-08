Netflix greenlights 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise
Netflix is developing a spin-off of "Stranger Things" in an effort to turn the science fiction series into a broad entertainment franchise.
Virgin Galactic taps Boeing subsidiary to build motherships
Virgin Galactic will partner with Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing subsidiary, to manufacture the next generation of carrier aircraft to be used for space tourism.
US drug distributors prevail in $2.5 billion West Virginia opioid case
A federal judge ruled on Monday that three major U.S. drug distributors are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia.
Ex-TikTok gaming head to launch blockchain games startup as big players keep away
The former head of short video giant TikTok's gaming unit, Jason Fung, is launching a blockchain gaming startup as one of two co-founders.
Oxford Biomedica signs new deal to make AstraZeneca COVID shot
Britain's Oxford Biomedica announced an agreement to potentially make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine beyond 2022. It has already manufactured more than 100 million doses since 2020.
Salmonella halts output at world's biggest chocolate factory
A salmonella outbreak has halted production at Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut's Wieze plant in Belgium, which it says is the world's biggest chocolate factory.
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal vaccine for coronaviruses
BioNTech, Pfizer's Germany-based partner in COVID-19 vaccines, said the two companies would start tests on humans of next-generation coronavirus vaccines.
EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products
The European Commission has proposed banning the sale of flavored heated tobacco products in the EU. The proposal comes as sales of these products continue to rise.
US FDA will decide on redesigned COVID vaccines by early July
The FDA will decide on whether changes are needed to the COVID vaccines in order to keep up with recent coronavirus variant by early July.
EU begins review of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox
EU drug regulators are reviewing the use of Bavarian Nordic's smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox disease. The shot is cleared in the U.S. to treat both smallpox and monkeypox.