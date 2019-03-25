Retirement Videos

Retirement tips: When to downsize your home
Barron’s Associate Publisher Jack Otter on when retirees should downsize their houses.
Federated Investors Senior Equity Strategist Linda Duessel on the upcoming March jobs report, the state of the U.S. economy and the outlook for stocks.
Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan on parents putting their retirement savings at risk by giving their adult children financial support.
FBN’s Susan Li on a report that average 401(k) balances for younger Americans increased 3.3 percent in March, compared to 2.2 for older Americans.
Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan on a new survey revealing a majority of millennials are investing their money.
Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan on a survey on what Americans consider to be a 'life-changing' sum of money and the steps to reducing debt and boosting Americans' savings.
FBN’s Liz Claman discusses how you can pay off your mortgage before entering into retirement.
CNS News Editor Terry Jeffrey on mounting concerns over the future of Social Security.
Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick on the bull market's 10-year anniversary and the outlook for stocks.
Admiral Mike Mullen, former chief of U.S. naval operations, gives his take on the rising U.S. national debt and why Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most dangerous man on the planet.
FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on the impact of Illinois’ proposal to tax private retirement funds to pay for public workers’ pensions.
California Congressman John Garamendi (D) on the Democratic agenda of expanding social security benefits.
‘Everyday Millionaires’ author Chris Hogan offers tips for getting rid of debt and building your personal wealth.
Betterment CEO Jon Stein on the impact of the partial government shutdown on government workers' budgets and the importance of Americans to have a financial safety net.
'Everyday Millionaires' author Chris Hogan on the steps to building wealth in America.
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist on the fallout from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez' comments about a potential 70 percent marginal tax rate for the wealthy.
Ramsey Solutions financial expert Chris Hogan on a report on the rise in the amount of debt Americans are carrying and how consumers can change their spending habits.
Brandywine GLOBAL Portfolio Manager Jack McIntyre on how to adjust investors' retirement portfolios for the volatile market.
Charles Schwab Jeff Kleintop on the state of the U.S. economy, the Federal Reserve and how investors should prepare their retirement portfolios for the year ahead.
Fidelity Investments' Ken Hevert offers tips for boosting retirement savings in an era where people are living longer in retirement.