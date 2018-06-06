In an effort to prevent students from taking the Mark Zuckerberg and Sean 'Diddy' Combs route, campuses around the country are developing opportunities to keep their innovative students on campus.
Whether it is at the salon, the diner or out with friends, Square is changing the way college students transact. And it is allowing some businesses in the small college town of Hillsdale, Michigan to escape traditional credit card contracts, ultimately increasing their transactions from students.
College entrepreneurs share tips for starting up from your dorm room.