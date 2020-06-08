Winklevoss twins to co-produce 'Bitcoin Billionaires' film adaptation

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twins who famously scrapped with Mark Zuckerberg over control of Facebook, will get the silver screen treatment for a second time through a film adaptation chronicling their rise in the world of cryptocurrency, according to a report on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The Winklevoss twins have partnered with Stampede Ventures to co-produce a film adaptation of “Bitcoin Billionaires,” a nonfiction bestseller written by Ben Mezrich, Deadline reported. The book explores how the twins bounced back from their legal battle over Facebook to reestablish themselves as successful bitcoin entrepreneurs.

WINKLEVOSS TWINS ON WHY BITCOIN MAY REPLACE GOLD

Mezrich is best known for writing “Accidental Billionaires,” another nonfiction entry that was later adapted into the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network,” starring actor Armie Hammer as the Winklevoss twins.

“Ben is no stranger to writing about technology revolutions. His book Accidental Billionaires, which was later made into the movie The Social Network, chronicled the early days of social networking, when many still dismissed it as just a fad,” the twins said in a statement. “Ben immediately understood the promise of cryptocurrency and was serious about telling its story to the world.”

HOW DID DISNEY BUY STAR WARS?

“Whether you are a longtime HODLer or have just arrived, we think you will enjoy the colorful, frontier days of the cryptocurrency revolution that Ben Mezrich has deftly captured in Bitcoin Billionaires,” the statement added. “We look forward to sharing this story and bringing the early days of this revolution to theaters in partnership with Stampede Ventures.”

The Winklevoss twins founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange that is licensed and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. They were early adopters of the notion that bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrencies could be legitimate stores of wealth in the global economy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Speaking at the South By Southwest conference in March 2019, the twins argued that bitcoin could one day be more valuable than gold.

As depicted in “The Social Network,” the Winklevoss twins once accused Zuckerberg of stealing the idea for Facebook from them. They eventually received a $65 million settlement.

“We are very grateful at Stampede that we were able to convince them to turn their story into a film and produce it with us,” Stampede Ventures founder Greg Silverman said in a statement. "This is Rocky II meets Wall Street in a world filled with unique and mesmerizing characters. This is going to make an incredible film.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS