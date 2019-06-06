Warriors part owner Mark Stevens was fan who shoved Kyle Lowry during NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors confirmed Thursday that minority investor Mark Stevens was the fan who engaged in a courtside altercation with Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Stevens was ejected from the game after he shoved Lowry, who fell into a row of seats on the sideline while pursuing a loose ball. After the game, Lowry said the fan also cursed at him during the altercation.

Warriors representatives said Stevens will not attend any of the remaining games in this year’s NBA Finals. The team’s review of the matter is ongoing.

“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the Warriors said in a statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game.”

Stevens bought a minority stake in the Warriors in 2013 after Vivek Ranadive was forced to divest his interest in the franchise due to his purchase of the Sacramento Kings. Stevens also joined the franchise’s executive board.

"There's no place for that,'' Lowry said. "He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league. Hopefully, he never comes back to an NBA game."

Axios was first to report Stevens’ involvement in the incident.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stevens currently serves as managing partner at his private equity firm, S-Cubed Capital. He was a partner at Sequoia Capital until 2012.