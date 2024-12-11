'Wanted' posters for health care executives surface in New York City

Ominous "wanted" posters of CEOs have reportedly surfaced in New York City in recent days.

Posters named executives in the health care industry, according to a video posted Tuesday by a TikTok user.

They contained the statements "Denying medical care for corporate profit" and "Healthcare CEOs should not feel safe" in all capital letters along with pictures.

The posters started showing up after 51-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot last week, according to the New York Sun and Newsweek.

UNITEDHEALTH RESPONDS TO ARREST OF SUSPECT IN CEO KILLING

Thompson was killed Dec. 4 when a man, whom police have since identified as Luigi Mangione, shot the UnitedHealthcare CEO outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

UnitedHealthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, offers various types of health insurance plans.

Recent "wanted" posters and threatening social media posts about health care leaders have caught the attention of the New York City Police Department in recent days, according to ABC News.

The department made note of them and recommended in a Tuesday bulletin that companies increase measures to keep their leaders safe, the outlet reported.

CORPORATIONS NEED TO RETHINK EXECUTIVE SECURITY AFTER UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO'S DEATH, EXPERTS SAY

FOX Business reached out to the New York City Police Department for comment regarding the posters and the bulletin.

"We are aware of the posters and are investigating these incidents," a spokesperson for the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information told FOX Business.

Earlier in the week, police located the suspect in Thompson’s killing in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and took him into custody. Mangione, who is accused of perpetrating the shooting, has been charged with second-degree murder, Fox News Digital reported.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO SUSPECTED KILLER ATTENDED ELITE PRIVATE SCHOOL IN MARYLAND

"Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy," a UnitedHealth Group spokesperson said Monday of the arrest. "We thank law enforcement and will continue to work with them on this investigation. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn."

Thompson had been at the helm of the UnitedHealth Group’s insurance arm for over three years.