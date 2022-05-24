Walmart pulling Juneteenth themed products from shelves after social media backlash

Walmart is pulling Juneteenth-themed products from its shelves after receiving backlash on social media from users who suggested the company was attempting to profit off of the federal holiday.

Walmart received a negative response from many users on social media over products, including red velvet and cheesecake flavored ice cream, that came with a label saying, "Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope," KTBC-TV reported this week.

The ice cream was labeled in honor of Juneteenth, which celebrates the freeing of enslaved Black people after the Civil War. It was established as a federal holiday last year by President Joe Biden.

"Would you like some Juneteenth Ice cream on a Juneteenth plate as you sip your beer in a Juneteenth Koozie?" comedian Roy Wood Jr. posted on Twitter in response to the products.

TARGET, WALMART’S INFLATION WARNING BAD OMEN FOR STOCKS, ECONOMY

Other Twitter users posted photos of the ice cream, criticizing the retail giant for capitalizing on the holiday.

WALMART STORES EXPECTED TO POST HIGH SHOPPER TRAFFIC AMID DEEPENING INFLATION PAIN



In a statement to KTBC-TV, Walmart apologized for the products.

HELMETS SOLD AT WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER INJURY HAZARD

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," the company said. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Juneteenth will be celebrated this year on Sunday, June 19, and several cities across the country, including New York City, have recognized it as a paid federal holiday.