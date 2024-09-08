Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dead at 58: ‘Dedicated leader’

flash

Waffle House CEO and president Walt Ehmer has died at the age of 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Walt Ehmer, the president and CEO of Waffle House and a beloved member of the Atlanta Police Foundation’s Board of Trustees," the foundation wrote in a Facebook post.

The foundation called Ehmer a "dedicated leader" and a "tireless advocate for public safety" who was an "unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta."

"His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed," the foundation said.

Waffle House told FOX Business that Ehmer passed away "following a long illness."

"He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family," Waffle House said in a statement. "We will share more details in the coming days, including highlights of Walt’s 30+ year career at Waffle House. For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt’s family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he was "saddened to learn" of Ehmer's passing.

"His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy," Dickens said in a news release. "My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many."

Ehmer joined Waffle House in 1992 and rose to senior leadership, becoming president of the company in 2006, according to the Georgia Tech Alumni association.

He was chair of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2013 and served on the Georgia Tech Foundation Board and the Georgia Tech Advisory Board.

Ehmer is survived by three children, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.