Volkswagen expected to terminate Audi CEO's contract: Report

Rupert Stadler’s time as Audi CEO is reportedly coming to an end.

Volkswagen's directors are expected to announce as soon as Friday that they are terminating Stadler’s contract, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Stadler has been in jail for months in connection with the diesel emissions-cheating scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.

The announcement is expected to come after a meeting of Volkswagen's directors in Wolfsburg on Friday.

Stadler's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stadler has led Audi since 2010.

His termination would be the latest move by the German car maker to put the three-year-old diesel affair behind it.

Stadler, 55, has been in jail since June, when he was arrested on allegations that he tried to tamper with witnesses in a criminal investigation into the company's efforts to install illegal software on diesel engines to make them pass routine emissions tests but spew elevated toxic emissions during normal road use to increase performance, according to the Journal.

Stadler, through his attorney, denied any wrongdoing at the time and pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

Volkswagen admitted to installing illegal software on nearly 11 million vehicles world-wide.