Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Victoria Secret

Victoria’s Secret CEO Amy Hauk exits amid 'woke' controversies

Amy Hauk has been at the helm of the Victoria's Secret brand since summer 2022

close
SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari analyzes the stock market's reaction to the strong December jobs report on 'Varney & Co.' video

Wall Street anticipating Fed will remain hawkish: Kenny Polcari

SlateStone Wealth chief market strategist Kenny Polcari analyzes the stock market's reaction to the strong December jobs report on 'Varney & Co.'

Victoria's Secret brand CEO Amy Hauk announced that she will be leaving the lingerie giant after a brief stint at the company. 

"Amy Hauk will be stepping down as CEO of Victoria’s Secret and PINK in order to spend more time with her family in Florida," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital.  

ADIDAS ANNOUNCES CEO KASPER RORSTED STEPPING DOWN IN 2023

Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret's 5th Avenue Store in New York, NY. (Victoria's Secret / Fox News)

The once-loved brand has had a tumultuous few years with an attempted rebranding that implemented "woke" policies like removing the iconic "Angels" models as well as the yearly fashion show.

In 2020, Victoria’s Secret announced that it would permanently close around 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada after considerable profit loss.

On Tuesday, shares fell sharping following the SEC filing revealing the departure of Hauk. Shares of the lingerie manufacturer fell 5.65%.

MAERSK CEO: ‘DARK CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON’ AMID UKRAINE WAR, EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS, POTENTIAL RECESSION

Hauk notified the company of her decision on December 27, 2022.

Hauk is scheduled to depart the company on March 31, the current CEO of Victoria's Secret & Co., Martin Waters, will add Hauk's responsibilities to his own, the statement added. 

Models

Models Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel walk the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Victoria Secret

Victoria’s Secret has been slow to adapt to changing consumer tastes, including preference for "body-positive" products, critics charge. (In Pictures via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2021, Victoria's Secret became a publicly traded company after it was spun off from L Brands, which also owned Bath & Body Works.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hauk, who was an employee for L Brands since 2008, took over PINK in 2018 and was promoted to brand CEO at Victoria’s Secret last July.