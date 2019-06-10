UFC's Dana White interested in buying NFL team with Lorenzo Fertitta

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White on Monday said he is interested in partnering with ex-UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta and his brother, Frank Fertitta, to buy an NFL franchise.

Continue Reading Below

White worked alongside the Fertitta brothers at UFC from 2001 to 2016, when the casino magnates sold their interest in the mixed martial organization to William Morris Endeavor for a then-record $4 billion. In an interview with TMZ, White predicted that Lorenzo Fertitta, an avid football fan, will soon pursue an NFL investment.

“He’ll be an incredible owner. [The Fertitta brothers] own casinos, they’re incredible owners. They owned the UFC, they were incredible owners. They will be amazing NFL owners,” White told TMZ. “He is absolutely, positively going to be an NFL owner someday.”

The Fertitta brothers bought UFC for just $2 million in 2001. Lorenzo Fertitta has an estimated personal net worth of $1.9 billion, according to Forbes. The brothers own the Red Rock Resorts casino empire.

White added that he would be “very interested” in joining a potential NFL ownership group alongside the Fertittas.

Advertisement

In a separate interview with TMZ, Lorenzo Fertitta said he would consider making a bid for any of the NFL’s 32 teams if one of them went up for sale.

“Always wanted to do that. I’m still looking around but right now there’s no opportunities,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

An NFL team was last sold in May 2018, when hedge fund titan David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for a record $2.2 billion.