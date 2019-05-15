Uber offers riders quiet mode for those who don’t want to talk to driver

Uber is offering passengers who use their premium ride-sharing service the option to choose whether or not they want to have a conversation with the driver.

Effective Wednesday, riders who use Uber Black, the company’s premium service, will be given a number of options as part of the company’s new features. Drivers can choose if they want the car to be hot or cold and if they are willing to speak to the driver or prefer to have silence instead. Riders can also choose to ask for more time before getting into the car in order to avoid late fees and to let the driver know if they have luggage.

Uber Black and Uber Black SUV offer riders the option to ride in higher-end vehicles and are more expensive than the other ride-sharing options such as Uber X and Uber Pool. Uber Black costs 100 percent more than Uber X and 200 percent more than the Uber Pool, according to The Verge.

The ride-hailing giant’s shares sunk after its stock market debut Monday.

