Uber helicopter rides in New York City are safe, air taxi boss says

One day after a fatal helicopter crash on the roof of a Midtown New York City skyscraper renewed calls for stricter flight restrictions, Uber, which will be offering air transit in Manhattan starting in July, said they will be operating under the same set of regulations that govern aircraft and operations.

“We don't need any legislative change and we don't need any real change,” said Uber’s air taxi boss Eric Allison to FOX Business’ Susan Li on “Mornings with Maria.” “We're working with the FAA to take the existing rules and to use them and apply them in the right way to this new form of transportation.”

The ride-hailing service, named Uber Copter, will shuttle Uber members who have obtained Platinum and Diamond status between Lower Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport for about $200 per ride. The company's air taxi prototype will be on display at Uber’s Elevate Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The flying car’s design, which looks similar to what the Jetsons flew in the early-1960s animated TV show, is sleek and aims to make traffic jams a thing of the past. It is expected to be in commercial use by 2023 depending on regulation, according to Allison.

“That's the idea, to take to take transportation out of the two-dimensional grid and into the sky, kind of take advantage of the third dimension just the way cities do right now by growing up in skyscrapers," he said.

According to Allison, Uber has been working with regulators from “day one” to bring this to life in the skies. And because of this, Allison is not expecting any pushback in light of Monday’s crash.

“Because of [the helicopter crash] safety is so foundational that we are just baking into everything, that we are continuing to do that and just it just emphasizes how important it is to do it right,” he said.