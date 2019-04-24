Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at the White House

President Trump held a closed-door meeting with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey at the White House on Tuesday evening to discuss the social media platform.

Continue Reading Below

“Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

Dorsey thanked the president on Twitter for his time. “Twitter is here to serve the entire public conversation, and we intend to make it healthier and more civil,” he wrote. “Thanks for the discussion about that.”

The positivity following the meeting marked a sharp reversal for the president, who has frequently accused Twitter of political bias, as recently as Tuesday, when he used his Twitter account to suggest the company discriminated against him because he was a Republican.

Advertisement

Twitter has denied accusations that it favors any political party and has said it believes “strongly in being impartial.” There is also no evidence to suggest that Twitter is “constantly taking people off list,” as Trump argued.

But Trump is also a prolific tweeter, with close to 60 million users on the platform that he uses almost every day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On Tuesday, Twitter posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a surprise rise in monthly active users for which Trump took credit.