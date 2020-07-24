Trump tells Hannity he urged Elon Musk to open Tesla plant in Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one example of an American entrepreneur who is “getting it done” – in part by planning a new car plant in Texas, President Trump said Thursday.

Manufacturing and jobs will be a priority as the president pushes for a second term, Trump said during a phone interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“I was with Elon Musk. I said, ‘Elon build a factory in Texas,’” the president told host Sean Hannity.

“He just announced today they’re building one of the biggest plants in the world -- auto plants for Tesla. And it is going to be in Texas. And you know it’s great. He called me up just a little while ago to say, ‘I got it done.’

“So, meaning he got it done, but I was pushing that job very hard for Elon because we work with him and we do a lot for him. And I said, ‘It’s time,’ and he was great, he’s doing a good job.”

Earlier this year, Musk had threatened to pull most Tesla operations out of Northern California, citing the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions on its operations. Musk discussed Texas, Nevada and other states as possible new sites for Tesla jobs.

Last week, officials in Travis County, Texas, which includes the state capital Austin, approved a plan to provide millions in tax subsidies to Tesla if it builds a $1.1 billion vehicle factory in the area, according to Reuters.

Texas had been competing with Oklahoma to attract a new factory to build Tesla's Y sport utility vehicles and cybertrucks.