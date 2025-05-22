Expand / Collapse search
Trump to give commencement address at West Point: These CEOs are graduates

Military academy has produced CEOs for companies like PetSmart, 7-Eleven, Sofi

President Donald Trump will speak at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point's commencement ceremony over the weekend. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Thursday the president will "deliver the commencement address" at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, on Saturday morning. 

This comes after Trump said in late April that he had "agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT." 

MILITARY VETERANS WHO BECAME FORTUNE 500 CEOS

While the academy is best-known for producing Army officers, including Gen. George S. Patton and Gen. Douglas MacArthur as well as Presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower, some of its graduates have gone on to become CEOs of major companies. 

Here are some current CEOs who graduated from West Point.

Ken Hicks

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Footlooker Chairman and CEO Ken Hicks attends the 35th Annual American Image Awards at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 16, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

Ken Hicks is the CEO of PetSmart. (JP Yim/Getty Images/File)

Ken Hicks, a graduate of the Class of 1974 who served in the Army, currently helms PetSmart. He became the pet supplies retailer’s CEO in October after holding the top job at Academy Sports + Outdoors. He was also the CEO of Foot Locker for several years. 

Steve Smith

Steve Smith, the CEO of Zayo Group

Steve Smith is the CEO of Zayo Group. (Business Wire/Zayo Group/File)

Steve Smith became the CEO of communications infrastructure company Zayo Group in 2020. Prior to that, he worked as managing partner of GI Partners and as CEO of Equinix, with the latter position running from 2007 to 2008, according to his biography on Zayo Group’s website. He spent eight years in the Army.

Joe DePinto

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 30: CEO of 7-Eleven Joe DePinto pauses during a news conference on Capitol Hill September 30, 2009 in Washington, DC. More than 1.66 million of customer signatures, which were collected by 7-Eleven store franchisees all around the country, were delivered to members of Congress to call on the passing of legislation that prohibits credit card networks and card-issuing banks from charging "unfair" transaction fees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Joe DePinto is the CEO of 7-Eleven (Alex Wong/Getty Images/File)

Joe DePinto graduated from the military academy in 1986, according to West Point. Since 2005, he has been CEO of 7-Eleven Inc., which "operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores" in North America, according to the company. 

Anthony Noto

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: CEO of SoFi Anthony Noto takes part in the SoFi Center Ribbon Cutting ceremony before a TGL presented by SoFi match between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

Anthony Noto is the CEO of SoFi (Mike Ehrmann/TGL Golf via Getty Images/File)

Anthony Noto is the CEO of SoFi. He came to the financial services company from Twitter, now X, where he served first as its chief financial officer and later as its chief operating officer. He was part of West Point’s Class of 1991, according to the military academy.

R. Scott Rowe

Flowserve, a flow control products and service provider, has had West Point graduate R. Scott Rowe as its CEO for about eight years. He had been president of the Cameron Group before that and led Cameron International Corporation as CEO before its merger with Schlumberger, according to Flowserve.

WEST POINT, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: A General view of the West Point Campus prior to the College Football game between the Army Black Knights and the Liberty Flames on September 8, 2018 at Michie Stadium in West Point, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

West Point (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

Other graduates of West Point went on to become business leaders.

For example, the late James Kimsey, a Class of 1962 graduate, co-founded AOL and was its first CEO. 

WEST POINT DISBANDS GENDER-BASED, RACE CLUBS IN TRUMP'S DEI SWEEP

Former Procter & Gamble CEO Robert McDonald, former Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky and former Campbell’s Company CEO Mark Clouse are also graduates.

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick was part of West Point’s Class of 1987, according to the academy. He was CEO of Bridgewater Associates before he launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

