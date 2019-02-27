Tom Steyer denies covering Michael Cohen's legal bills

As Michel Cohen, former personal attorney for President Trump, testified before Congress on Wednesday, liberal billionaire Tom Steyer took to social media to shut down rumors of financial ties to Cohen.

Continue Reading Below

On Twitter, the hedge fund manager – who was once speculated to be weighing a run for president in 2020 – said he has never paid Cohen’s legal bills.

Steyer, who is a vocal supporter of impeaching Trump, was defending himself against accusations made by Republicans that he was in some way linked to Cohen’s testimony.

When asked by a lawmaker who was paying his legal counsel – and if Steyer or anyone related to him was in any way affiliated with the payments – Cohen said not that he was “aware of,” indicating that his attorney – Lanny Davis – was working for free.

Advertisement

After months of speculation that Steyer would run as a Democratic contender for the upcoming presidential election, he announced last month in Iowa that he did not intend to do so. Instead, he will focus on taking Trump down through his group “Need to Impeach.”

Steyer spent about $120 million to influence the 2018 midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Ahead of Cohen’s testimony on Wednesday, Steyer told Hill.TV that he thought Cohen’s remarks would change the minds of some of the president’s supporters if it makes clear that he has “committed crimes while in office.”

Cohen is expected to testify before lawmakers for three days, though Wednesday’s hearing is the only event open to the public. On Wednesday, he called Trump a “con man” and alleged that Roger Stone notified his former boss in advance about the WikiLeaks emails that ultimately hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign.