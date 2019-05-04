Search

Tim Cook 'thrilled' Berkshire's Buffett owns Apple stock

FOX Business’ Liz Claman talks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the lessons he's learned from Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and says he’s “thrilled” that Buffett owns Apple shares.video

Apple CEO Tim Cook on the lessons he’s learned from Warren Buffett

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance on Saturday at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, strolling the convention center floor where dozens of Warren Buffett-owned business sell their wares.

Crowds thronged around the Apple executive, who posed for selfies and shook hands.

Berkshire Hathaway is the second-largest holder of Apple shares, with a stake of close to 250 million shares, or about 5 percent. That also marks Berkshire's second-largest holding, behind Coca-Cola.

FOX Business' Liz Claman asked Cook what he learned from Buffett during the meeting.

And when asked about his thoughts on Buffett holding such a huge stake valued close to $53 billion, Cook said, "I'm thrilled."

