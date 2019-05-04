Tim Cook 'thrilled' Berkshire's Buffett owns Apple stock

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance on Saturday at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, strolling the convention center floor where dozens of Warren Buffett-owned business sell their wares.

Crowds thronged around the Apple executive, who posed for selfies and shook hands.

Berkshire Hathaway is the second-largest holder of Apple shares, with a stake of close to 250 million shares, or about 5 percent. That also marks Berkshire's second-largest holding, behind Coca-Cola.

FOX Business' Liz Claman asked Cook what he learned from Buffett during the meeting.

And when asked about his thoughts on Buffett holding such a huge stake valued close to $53 billion, Cook said, "I'm thrilled."

