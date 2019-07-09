These 6 habits are what many billionaires have in common

What’s the secret to becoming a billion-dollar success?

Author Rafael Badziag interviewed a group of self-made billionaires to find the answer, and tells Maria Bartiromo he found that many were standing on their feet very early in life.

“They don’t come from wealthy families … most of them, they don’t come from wealthy countries,” he explains.

Perseverance and an entrepreneurial spirit, Badziag says, are two of the biggest factors involved in a billionaire’s success.

“You can’t be a billionaire as an employee.”

Rafael Badziag, “The Billion Dollar Secret” author

Below are six habits the author discovered many billionaires have in common:

1. Get up early

2. Keep healthy

3. Read

4. Contemplate

5. Routines and rituals

6. Discipline

Watch the video above to hear how many of the billionaires he interviewed overcame hardship to become successful.