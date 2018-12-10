Many comedians are reportedly turning their nose up at hosting the Oscars due to its low pay, according to TMZ. And, Netflix could be to blame.

Continue Reading Below

According to Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid comedians last year, a majority made the top 10 list due to their big deals with the streaming service.

Here’s Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid comedians in 2017.

1. Jerry Seinfeld

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 10: Jerry Seinfeld poses on the red carpet during Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4 at The Philadelphia Navy Yard on November 10, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Expand

Earnings: $69,000,000

Advertisement

Seinfeld claims the No. 1 spot for sell-out theaters across the country and with a new Netflix deal.

2. Chris Rock

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Chris Rock performs during the the Movement Voter Project comedy benefit at The Bell House on October 24, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project)

Earnings: $57,000,000

Rock also made a big comeback thanks to a record-breaking deal with Netflix.

3. Louis C.K.

CENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Earnings: $52,000,000

While Louis C.K. will most likely drop significantly from this list in 2018 due to a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against him, in 2017 he made a fortune through his Netflix deal.

4. Dave Chappelle

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Dave Chappelle arrives to the premiere of "A Star is Born" during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Earnings: $47,000,000

He’s back. In 2017, Chappelle made his return to the spotlight with three comedy specials with Netflix.

5. Amy Schumer

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Amy Schumer attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Earnings: $37,500,000

Schumer is the first women to make Forbes’ list of top-paid comedians. Her earnings came from her Netflix special, a book, a few films and several endorsement deals.

6. Kevin Hart

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Actor Kevin Hart poses during "The Upside" Screening and Conversation with Kevin Hart at 92nd Street Y on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Earnings: $32,500,000

Hart made a majority of his cash through films and endorsement deals.

7. Jim Gaffigan

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Comedian Jim Gaffigan attends A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's 2018 at the Hilton New York on November 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Earnings: $30,500,000

Gaffigan’s Netflix special counted for over a third of his income in 2017.

8. Terry Fator

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 20: Ventriloquist Terry Fator arrives at the 2018 NHL Awards presented by Hulu at the Hard Rock Hotel

Earnings: $18.5 million

The “America’s Got Talent” winner made his fortune through his long-term residency in Las Vegas.

9. Jeff Dunham

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham attends NBC's "America's Got Talent" Season 12 Finale at the Dolby Theatre on September 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Earnings $15,500,000

Dunham performed more than 100 shows and had several small movie roles.

10. Sebastian Maniscalco

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Sebastian Maniscalco attends the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Earnings: $15,000,000

A newcomer to Forbes’ list, Maniscalco clinched the 2017 list from his touring. He performed over 100 gigs throughout 2017.