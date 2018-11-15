Tesla's Elon Musk says Model 3 can be delivered by end of the year

Tesla will deliver its mid-range Model 3 by the end of the year to U.S.-based customers who place their order by Nov. 30, thanks to additional trucking capacity, chief executive Elon Musk said on Thursday.

“Tesla just acquired trucking capacity to ensure Model 3 can be delivered in US by Dec 31 if ordered by Nov 30,” Musk wrote in a tweet. “Skipping rail saves over a month for East Coast deliveries. All things considered, it’s better to use trucks. Single load/unload & direct to owner location.”

The electric-car maker is racing against an end-of-year deadline to hand out federal tax credits worth $7,500 to customers. Partial tax credits of $3,750 and $1,875 will be available for deliveries made by June 30, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively.

Musk previously promised that customers who ordered vehicles by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit.

In the third quarter, Tesla said it built 53,239 Model 3 sedans, as it continued to ramp up production of its first car aimed at the mass market. Until the launch of the mid-range Model 3, Tesla only offered higher-priced versions of the vehicle.

Tesla said it expects to post a profitable fourth quarter.