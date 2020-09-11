Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

Tesla's Elon Musk teases 'Battery Day' reveal: 'Many exciting things'

“Battery Day” will be held in a mostly virtual format.

Lucid Motors CEO and CTO and former Tesla VP Peter Rawlinson discusses Tesla’s valuation and technology, as well as his company’s new electric car, which has a range of over 500 miles. video

Market realizing Tesla’s leading EV tech: Lucid Motors CEO

Lucid Motors CEO and CTO and former Tesla VP Peter Rawlinson discusses Tesla’s valuation and technology, as well as his company’s new electric car, which has a range of over 500 miles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted Friday that the electric car maker will reveal new technology at its “Battery Day” presentation on Sept. 22.

“Many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day 9/22,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Tesla will hold the long-delayed event amid rampant speculation that the company is close to unveiling improved battery technology for its vehicles. “Battery Day” will be held in a mostly virtual format.

ERShares CEO Joel Shulman provides insight into Tesla shares following the company not being chosen to join the S&amp;P 500. Video

In a note to investors ahead of the event, UBS doubled its one-year price target for Tesla shares to $325 due in part to the company’s expected revelation of new battery cell technology. The technology is expected to significantly increase the longevity of Tesla’s batteries.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.372.72+1.38+0.37%

UBS said the upgraded battery cells could secure Tesla’s “cost and technology lead for several more years,” according to The Street.

Tesla is also expected to provide details about its plan to manufacture its own battery cells, Electrek reported. The project, called “Roadrunner,” would support Tesla’s plans to increase vehicle production.

The Tesla event is scheduled to occur weeks after a potential rival Lucid Motors, unveiled its first electric car design with a 500-mile range. A former Tesla engineering executive, Peter Rawlinson, serves as Lucid’s CEO.

