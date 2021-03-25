Tesla must make Elon Musk delete 2018 anti-union tweet, NRLB rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday that Tesla illegally fired a union activist and must make the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, delete an anti-union tweet from 2018.

The ruling came after Tesla’s appeal of 2019 ruling that punctuated an ongoing legal battle between the electric car company and the United Auto Workers union.

The tweet in question showed Musk responding to a question about unions, which appeared to suggest that employees who paid union dues would give up company stock options.

“Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union,” Musk tweet on May 20, 2018. “But why pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2x better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

Tuesday’s ruling states that Tesla must offer to reinstate the employee and must force Musk to delete the 2018 tweet. The company must also post a notice on its U.S. factories addressing the matter.

“Here, a notice-reading remedy is necessary nor appropriate to remedy the violations in this case because the Board’s tradition remedies will suffice to ameliorate the chilling effect of the Respondent’s unlawful conduct,” the NLRB said.

Fox Business has reached out to both the NLRB and Tesla seeking comment but did not hear back before publication.