Tesla chief Elon Musk imploding?

After CEO Elon Musk announced possible plans to take Tesla private in a Twitter post, experts have been scratching their heads, with some saying the seemingly rash decision has hurt his credibility among the business community.

“From a brand-reputation perspective, this does feel like a misstep,” Peter Horst, a Fortune 500 chief marketing officer who led teams at Hershey, Capital One and General Mills, told FOX Business on Tuesday. “This just raises questions … is he getting desperate?”

Musk’s tweet is the latest in a string of bizarre events that have transpired over the past couple of months, which include lashing out at an analyst on an earnings call and reports he yelled at engineers on the assembly line to meet Model 3 production goals. These issues become a problem for a company that is so intertwined with its founder, but the latest tweet raises not just credibility – but integrity – questions, Horst said.

“This … I think does take it up a level,” he said. “Are you actually violating securities laws? Doing shifty things to beat the short-sellers?”

Last week Musk, who owns about 20 percent of Tesla, said on Twitter that he had secured funding to take his company private, but offered no concrete details on executing the prospective strategy. While Musk maintained that he made the announcement on Twitter so that all of his shareholders were made aware simultaneously, the unusual approach had many wondering whether he actually violated the law.

“I think as much as Elon Musk has been an extraordinarily successful entrepreneur and leader, this incident showcases the naiveté he has around finance. This is simply something that you don’t lie about, this is not the way it’s done,” David Johnson, a managing partner at corporate restructuring firm Abraxas Group, told FOX Business.

Nevertheless, Tesla appears to be moving forward with the proposal. On Tuesday, Tesla’s board of directors formed a special committee – made up of three independent directors – to evaluate Musk’s suggested plan.

Musk said in a blog post on Monday that he had met with the managers of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund multiple times throughout the past two years to talk about taking the company private. He added that these meetings are what he was referring to when he mentioned via Twitter that funding had been “secured.” However, he also said he was still open to talking with other investors, and even the sovereign wealth fund would still need to do due diligence and proceed with their internal review process before anything was finalized.

Even raising the possibility of a buyout could be cause for concern among investors. Generally, the companies that get bought out are those that can generate cash flow – which Tesla does not, Johnson noted.

The company’s stock is up more than 14 percent so far this year.

If Musk were to step away from the company given the distraction his latest actions have created, both Johnson and Horst believe it would not be a death blow. Similar to the way tech giant Apple has been able to carry on without visionary leader Steve Jobs, each sees Tesla’s viability likely outliving its brainchild.

“There may even be some sigh of relief in some places if someone comes in that feels less like boy-genius and more like a grown-up, ready to make things happen,” Horst said.