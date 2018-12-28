Tesla appoints 2 independent directors after SEC settlement

Electric carmaker Tesla, which agreed in September to appoint two independent directors and a new chairman, said Friday that Larry Ellison, executive chairman of Oracle, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance, have joined the board of directors.
The agreement to make leadership changes at the company followed a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and subsequent lawsuit that accused Tesla founder Elon Musk of misleading investors with a tweet about taking the company private.
That lawsuit was settled earlier this year.
“In conducting a widespread search over the last few months, we sought to add independent directors with skills that would complement the current board’s experience. In Larry and Kathleen, we have added a preeminent entrepreneur and a human resources leader, both of whom have a passion for sustainable energy,” the Tesla board said in a statement.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|316.13
|-9.96
|-3.05%
Shares of the company were up sharply after the announcement.