'Routing issue' cause of T-Mobile data service problem

T-Mobile is contending with a widespread outage of voice and data service and social media reports that the outage is some form of cyberattack that has led to the topic trending on Twitter.

There is no confirmation whether the outage, which was first reported by T-Mobile in a post to Twitter on Monday afternoon is an attack, but Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California has called it a denial of service, or DDoS, attack.

However, T-Mobile's help page on Twitter is saying that it is a "routing issue."

Neither T-Mobile nor Lieu was immediately available for comment.

A DDoS attack is an attempt to disrupt an online service by flooding it by overwhelming it with traffic.

The trouble started Monday afternoon.

Ray Neville, the president of technology at T-Mobile, tweeted at 4:18 p.m. ET that their network was having problems.

“Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly,” he tweeted.

About two hours later, he posted another tweet saying that T-Mobile is still working on the problem.

“Teams continue to work as quickly as possible to fix the voice & messaging problems some are seeing. Data services are now available & some calls are completing," he tweeted. "Alternate services like WhatsApp, Signal, iMessage, Facetime etc. are available. Thanks for your patience."

There has been no confirmation that T-Mobile's network was under attack. Several other wireless network customers also posted they were having problems, but those companies, like AT&T, said their networks were operating normally.

