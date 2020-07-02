What is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's net worth?

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer built his personal fortune during a lengthy stint at tech giant Microsoft.

Continue Reading Below

Ballmer, 64, joined Microsoft in 1980 as one of the firm’s first employees. In 2000, he replaced Microsoft founder Bill Gates as CEO.

NBA CORONAVIRUS BUBBLE COSTS $150M: REPORT

As of this month, Ballmer has an estimated personal net worth of $71.5 billion, according to Forbes. He ranks as the 11th richest person in the world and the richest team owner in U.S. sports.

Ballmer oversaw massive growth in Microsoft’s profits during his tenure and is credited with guiding the development of key business ventures, such as the Xbox video game platform and the company’s acquisition of Skype. At the same time, Ballmer drew criticism for falling behind rivals such as Apple on key technologies, such as smartphones.

WHAT IS AN OURA RING? NBA TAPS WEARABLE TECH TO PROTECT PLAYERS

He retired as Microsoft CEO in 2014 and stepped down from the company’s board of directors later that year. Ballmer remains the company’s largest individual shareholder.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ballmer entered the NBA’s ownership ranks just months after his retirement from Microsoft. He paid a then-record $2 billion to buy the Clippers from previous owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the franchise after he was caught on tape making racist remarks.

Under Ballmer’s watch, the Clippers became an NBA title contender. The franchise acquired superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason.

The Clippers are in the process of building at new privately funded arena in Inglewood, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM