Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NBA

What is former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's net worth?

Former Microsoft CEO owns the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer built his personal fortune during a lengthy stint at tech giant Microsoft.

Continue Reading Below

Ballmer, 64, joined Microsoft in 1980 as one of the firm’s first employees. In 2000, he replaced Microsoft founder Bill Gates as CEO.

NBA CORONAVIRUS BUBBLE COSTS $150M: REPORT

As of this month, Ballmer has an estimated personal net worth of $71.5 billion, according to Forbes. He ranks as the 11th richest person in the world and the richest team owner in U.S. sports.

Ballmer oversaw massive growth in Microsoft’s profits during his tenure and is credited with guiding the development of key business ventures, such as the Xbox video game platform and the company’s acquisition of Skype. At the same time, Ballmer drew criticism for falling behind rivals such as Apple on key technologies, such as smartphones.

WHAT IS AN OURA RING? NBA TAPS WEARABLE TECH TO PROTECT PLAYERS

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Balmer celebrates after the New Orleans Pelicans missed 2 consecutive free throws resulting in all fans to receive a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A, in the second half of the game

He retired as Microsoft CEO in 2014 and stepped down from the company’s board of directors later that year. Ballmer remains the company’s largest individual shareholder.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ballmer entered the NBA’s ownership ranks just months after his retirement from Microsoft. He paid a then-record $2 billion to buy the Clippers from previous owner Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the franchise after he was caught on tape making racist remarks.

Under Ballmer’s watch, the Clippers became an NBA title contender. The franchise acquired superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the 2019 offseason.

The Clippers are in the process of building at new privately funded arena in Inglewood, California.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM