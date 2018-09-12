Some top tips for female entrepreneurs

If you’re a female entrepreneur, ActOne Group CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd has some advice on how to succeed for you.

“Be where you say you’re going to be when you’re going to be, but most importantly how you’re going to be,” she said on Wednesday during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

Howroyd, whose company operates within 22 countries and employs more than 2,600 people worldwide, urged women -- and male entrepreneurs, too -- to use their own natural energy to connect with people in an age of technology and artificial intelligence.

“Don’t see it as competing for your workforce, see it as being cooperative with it,” she said.

Howroyd, 66, first launched in her resource-management company in 1978. Now, she’s the first African-American woman to operate a company that’s generating more than $1 billion annually, according to The Los Angeles Times.

But, Howroyd said, so much has changed since she first entered the business world -- and entrepreneurs need to be able to adapt to that in order to thrive.

“I started a company that was an industry that mainly was a people business supported by technology,” she said. “That shift has dramatically changed. Now we are a technology industry supported by people.”