Softbank CEO says like Jesus, he has been misunderstood

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Softbank recorded a $13 billion annual loss, leaving founder and CEO Masayoshi Son to defend his investment strategy.

He was asked on an investment call whether he felt he was misunderstood by the media.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company founder compared himself to Jesus Christ, saying Jesus was misunderstood and criticized, according to The Financial Times.

He reportedly used the analogy to mean that his reputation would be be seen differently if his investments improved.

SOFTBANK'S VISION FUND TUMBLES TO $18B LOSS IN 'VALLEY OF CORONAVIRUS'

The report said Son has been known for unexpected quotes, having quoted Yoda of “Star Wars” by saying "listen to the force."

He has also suggested that the Beatles weren't popular at the beginning.

WEWORK DIRECTORS SEEK TO PRESERVE RIGHT TO SUE OWNER SOFTBANK

Analysts had questions about the future of the $100 billion Vision Fund, which saw its value take an $18 billion hit due to bets connected to companies such as WeWork and Uber.

The company also announced that it would not pay a dividend this financial year and that Alibaba Jack Ma was stepping down from the board.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Son said the fund would tackle "the biggest challenges and risks facing humanity today."