Snap CEO promotes sales executive, then changes his mind: Report

Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel recently made a major personnel decision, but then changed his mind.

The company’s Vice President of U.S. Sales Kristen O’Hara, was tapped by Spiegel to become Snap’s chief business officer. Spiegel alerted O’Hara’s direct reports about the move.

The promotion lasted two days, according to Bloomberg. That’s when Spiegel rescinded the promotion and hired Jeremi Gorman who oversaw ad sales at Amazon.com.

O’Hara is now gone.

In a statement to employees on Monday, O’Hara said she was leaving due to changes in the team structure.

According to the report, the sudden change has eroded trust in Spiegel’s decision-making at a time when Snap is looking to new managers to boost the company’s performance.

In a statement, Snap confirmed O’Hara’s departure and declined to comment on the circumstances.

O’Hara had only a brief tenure, having come to Snap in September after more than a decade at Time Warner.

In results last week, Snap reported further declines in daily users of Snapchat.