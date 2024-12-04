Sears sold the first artificial Christmas trees for $0.50 and $1.00 in the late 1800s

Artificial trees have become a favored option for many families.

Overall, an artificial tree requires a lot less maintenance and care than a real tree does. Additionally, the price of an artificial tree may be more expensive than a real one, but in the long run, it turns out to be more affordable.

Artificial trees may not have quite as long a history as real Christmas trees, but they have been sold in stores for quite a long time.

The artificial tree dates back to Germany during the 19th century. They were first created using goose-feathers during the time period, according to Britannica.

Sears, Roebuck & Company is credited by the National Christmas Tree Association as the first store to sell artificial trees. This started around 1883, according to the source.

At this time, consumers could pick up 33 limbs for $0.50 or 55 limbs for $1.00, according to the source.

Sears was once the epicenter of all things Christmas.

It was in 1933 when Sears issued their very first, very popular Christmas catalog, according to History.com, filled with all the hottest items of the year.

The 1933 catalog included products such as the "Miss Pigtails" doll, a Mickey Mouse watch and a five pound box of chocolates, according to the Sears Archives.

The Sears Archives slightly differs on the exact date of when the first artificial trees were sold by the store, noting that the store "began selling Christmas stockings and artificial Christmas trees in 1910."

In 1968, the name of the catalog officially changed to the "Wish Book," per the source.

The 1960s saw other big box stores joining the scene, like Walmart and Target, with similar offerings to Sears.

The catalog division of Sears shut down in 1993, according to History.com.

Today, artificial trees are sold by a variety of retailers, including Lowes, Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

While the price of trees today far exceeds the cost when they were initially sold, they tend to be more affordable, in the long run, compared to real trees, since they can be reused year after year.

The average cost of an artificial tree varies greatly. There are options as low as a few hundred dollars, and as high as over a thousand.

One allure of the artificial tree is the overall convenience it provides. Some of them do not even need to be decorated, as they come with lights already draped around the tree.

That said, many families still love the tradition of going to a local Christmas tree farm and picking out a tree to display in their home throughout the holiday season. Plus, the piney scent is one missing from a fake tree.

In 2024, 46% of people say that they plan on displaying an artificial tree in their home for the holidays, according to Statista. That's compared to the 24% who plan on picking up a real tree.