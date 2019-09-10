'Lord of the Rings' honcho forms a new fellowship

A one-time king of social media is pairing up with the lord of "Lord of the Rings."

Napster founder and former Facebook executive Sean Parker has invested in the visual effects company, Weta Digital, headed up by "Rings" royalty Peter Jackson. Parker has become a minority equity investor in the New Zealand based company created by Jackson along with visual effects artist Joe Letteri reports Deadline.

Weta Digital leads the industry in creating visual effects responsible for Oscar-worthy moments in movies like “Lord Of The Rings,” “Avatar” and “Planet of the Apes.”

Weta Digital plans on using Parker's cash influx along with his industry influence to position the company for a healthier future. The seemingly unlikely pairing of Jackson and Parker was made possible through another company, Screening Room, a venture capital play that brings streams movies inside the homes of elite audiences that can afford luxury, premium prices.

Parker works for the in-home movie service that counts Jackson as an investor.

In a statement to Deadline, Parker said, “The visionary leadership, imagination, and technical expertise of Weta Digital was vital to the creation of Academy Award-winning films such as "Avatar," "King Kong," and "Lord of the Rings." I look forward to helping grow Weta Digital and I’m excited to partner with Peter, the leadership of Weta, and its incredibly talented team.”

Jackson shares and equal level of admiration, “Sean Parker brings an invaluable expertise that will fortify Weta Digital from a technological perspective, while also focusing on its growth as an industry leader. As I have gotten to know him, I have been extremely impressed with his curiosity, intelligence and passion.”