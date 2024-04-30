Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Leaders
Published | Updated

Sean 'Diddy' Combs named in new lawsuit as New Orleans design firm alleges he failed to pay $100K tab

Lawyer for Raven PMG warns more business-related lawsuits against Combs expected

close
Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse breaks down the latest in the accusations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. video

Video shows Diddy's home after FBI raid: TMZ

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse breaks down the latest in the accusations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Embattled entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another lawsuit – this one in a six-figure business dispute that alleges Combs left a New Orleans design firm on the hook for $100,000 in material costs after postponing the event it was meant for.

Raven PMG, which builds temporary structures out of steel, neon lights and other materials for events ranging from concerts to pop-up venues and art installations, accepted a contract to build a "red translucent cube" for an event Combs was supposed to hold.

On Aug. 31, 2023, another company working with Combs, Phantom Labs, approached Raven to work on the structure, according to the federal civil complaint filed last week in the Southern District of New York.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another lawsuit. (Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs / File)

A few days later, Phantom, also named in the lawsuit, asked for changes to the design, which tacked on another $20,000 in production costs, which another co-defendant named Mark Lupton allegedly promised would be paid by Sept. 8.

The lawsuit alleges that Phantom and Lupton misrepresented their funding and business relationship with Combs while negotiating the project with Raven.

Read the lawsuit:

Additionally, Combs, the billionaire founder of Bad Boy Records and the Sean John clothing line, among other ventures, is accused of interfering with the contract by allegedly failing to pay Phantom, which then stuck Raven with the bill.

Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida

Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2024. (Romain Maurice / Mega for Fox News Digital)

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS $1B FORTUNE AT RISK AFTER BOMBSHELL ALLEGATIONS: HOW MUSIC MOGUL CREATED HIS EMPIRE

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

On Sept. 7, Phantom told Raven to stop production because the music event had been postponed.

Specifics about the red cube were not immediately available due to a confidentiality agreement, a lawyer for Raven told FOX Business.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs's private jet is parked on the tarmac of an airport

Combs' private jet, a Gulfstream 5, sits at St John's Airport in Antigua on March 26, 2024. (Mega)

According to court filings, under the terms of the contract, Raven was due to be reimbursed for its costs, according to the lawsuit.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS CAN'T ‘SETTLE’ WITH FEDS AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: FORMER FBI AGENT

"The current case is the first of many against Diddy and Phantom, as our investigation is revealing significant damages incurred by multiple parties, suggesting a systemic issue within their operations," said Thomas Eisweirth, who is representing Raven.

The design firm sent Phantom an invoice for $96,732 but allegedly never received payment.

A photo of Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs is shown at Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Aug. 26, 2023. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

RAPPER SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

"In November 2023, [Phantom's] CEO Gabriel Fraboni contacted Raven to apologize for lack of payment and proposed a biweekly payment plan of $18,000.00 to resolve the issue," the complaint reads. "However, [Phantom] failed to make any payments under the plan, leading Raven to engage attorneys to pursue the debt."

The lawsuit is seeking reimbursement for the material costs and another $200,000 in damages, plus interest, attorney fees and other legal expenses.

Sean Combs with Cassie

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 7, 2018. (John Shearer / Getty Images for the Hollywood Reporter)

Combs' recent troubles began in November when his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, better known as the R&B singer Cassie, sued him, alleging rape and other abuse. They settled a day later without the billionaire Combs admitting wrongdoing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO HERE

At least four other people have subsequently sued him alleging similar abuse, and federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami Beach in March.

He has not been arrested or charged with a crime in connection with the raids.