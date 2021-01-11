Richard Branson's mom dies from COVID-19

British billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson revealed on Monday that his 96-year-old mother, Eve, had died from the coronavirus.

"I’m sorry to share that, sadly like a lot of people’s mums and dads right now in these days of Covid, my mum Eve has also passed away," Branson wrote in a tweet.

However, rather than mourn her loss, Branson said he wanted to "celebrate her wonderful life & the joy she brought to so many."

In doing so, Branson wrote a lengthy note on his Virgin's website about his mother's life from her days touring Germany as a ballet dancer after World War II to when she acted on the West End stage.

"As for so many of us in these days of Covid, it feels so strange that the person who has always been there for us, with such zest for life, is gone," he wrote.

Even at 96, the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10, still had "the same enthusiasm and energy" that she did when Branson was a young boy, the British businessman said.

Branson said his mom's biggest legacy was The Eve Branson Foundation, which worked to "enrich the lives of people in the High Atlas Mountains."

The nonprofit also issued a statement following her death.

"We are very sad to share that our beloved founder, Eve Branson, has passed away," the foundation wrote. "Eve inspired and supported Atlas Mountain communities, right to the end of her life."

Branson also attributed his success to his mother, saying that without her help Virgin wouldn't have existed.

He said that in the 1960s his mother found a necklace laying on the ground in England and returned it to a local police station. When nobody claimed it, the police gave it back to her. She then sold it in London for 100 British pounds, which she then gave to her son.

"Without that £100, I could never have started Virgin," he said.