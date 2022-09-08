Expand / Collapse search
Business Leaders

Queen Elizabeth hosted business leaders over the years

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 video

Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.

She died "peacefully" in the afternoon at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, according to the palace. 

Her doctors said earlier Thursday they were "concerned for Her Majesty’s health" and that she was "resting comfortably" at Balmoral under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth at Royal Institute of National Affairs

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives at the Royal institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London, Nov. 20, 2019. (Eddie Mulholland, Pool via AP / AP Newsroom)

As reactions to the news of her passing continue to pour in from the business world, FOX Business takes a look at some of the business leaders she hosted at her various estates over the years.

Bill Gates

Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presents Microsoft's Bill Gates with his honorary knighthood at Buckingham Palace in London. (Chris Young/Pool via AP / AP Images)

The Queen bestowed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with an honorary knighthood in 2005 at Buckingham Palace in London. 

In October 2021, he also attended a reception for the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle in the English countryside. The late Prince Philip, who was married to the Queen for over 70 years, and Prince William also attended the reception.

Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II raised a glass with U.S. President Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace June 3, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The queen hosted former President Trump when he traveled to the U.K. for a state visit in June 2019.

He and the British royal family also interacted at Buckingham Palace at a NATO reception in December of that year.

Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg works as president of global affairs at Facebook's parent company, Meta

Prior to joining the tech company, he held several roles in the British government, including deputy prime minister and lord president of the Privy Council from 2010 to 2015.

Yasir Al Rumayyan

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, also attended the Global Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace in October 2021. In addition to serving as the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, he is the chairman of Saudi Aramco.

The Queen And Duke Of Cambridge Visit Dstl Porton Down

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands after signing a visitor's book during her visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park Oct. 15, 2020, near Salisbury, England. (Ben Stansall/ WPA Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

John Mars

John Mars, co-owner of candy firm Mars Inc., visited Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in April 2015. While he was at the castle, she presented him with an honorary knighthood. 