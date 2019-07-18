‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s securities fraud conviction will stand, court rules

The securities fraud conviction against former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, which resulted in the so-called “Pharma Bro” being sent to prison, will stand, a federal appeals court reportedly ruled on Thursday.

In addition to the guilty verdict, the court also upheld a properties forfeiture that totaled more than $7 million, The Associated Press reported.

Shkreli is currently behind bars after he was handed a seven-year prison sentence last year.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that he deceived his investors by not telling them when he made a bad stock bet that led to huge losses. In addition, they accused him of raising more money to pay off other investors or took money and stock from Retrophin, a pharmaceutical company he ran.

The court’s ruling Thursday followed efforts by Shkreli’s legal team last month to get his conviction overturned.

His attorney brought the request before a federal appeals court in New York City and argued that the trial judge provided jury members with unclear instructions about the law, The Associated Press previously reported. However, a prosecutor disagreed, arguing that they were appropriate instructions.

Shkreli is separately infamous for boosting the cost of Daraprim, an AIDS drug, to $750 from $13.50 while he led Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea and Mike Obel contributed to this report.