In coronavirus aftermath, Peter Thiel's Palantir considers abandoning California

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The coronavirus pandemic has some companies, including Peter Thiel’s software firm Palantir, weighing whether to abandon the Golden State for good once offices are allowed to safely reopen.

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp was asked during an interview with Axios on HBO whether he would be moving back to Palo Alto from New Hampshire once the pandemic had eased, but Karp said he was “pretty happy outside the monoculture” in Silicon Valley. Whether Palantir remained in California was “an open question,” he added.

“We’re thinking about that – don’t have an answer yet – but it’s not certain we’ll stay,” Karp said.

TESLA'S TEXAS TAXES: ELON MUSK COULD BENEFIT FROM LONE STAR STATE GIGAFACTORY

When pressed on tentative locations, Karp said his best guess would be somewhere like Colorado, but reiterated that no decisions have been made.

A spokesperson for Palantir did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

Karp and Thiel co-founded Palantir in 2014.

ELON MUSK RECEIVES BILL ACKMAN PROPOSAL FOR NEW TESLA HEADQUARTERS

Karp isn’t the only notable CEO considering setting up shop outside of the tech mecca known as Silicon Valley. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was embroiled in a spat with local officials in Alameda County, California over coronavirus-related lockdown regulations, said he was considering relocating to Nevada or Texas.

Musk has since settled his differences with county officials, who have allowed him to resume some operations at a plant that had been shut down.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Besides companies, some workers may not return to the area after the pandemic subsides, either. Social media giant Twitter, for example, said that it will allow employees who are able to perform their duties remotely the option of continuing to do so “forever.” Facebook CEO followed suit with a similar message shortly after.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE