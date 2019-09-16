Papa John's vs Simmons College: Who's to blame for revoked scholarships?

Students expecting $2,000 scholarships that were to be funded by a donation from Papa John's had their money pulled from them, Simmons College of Kentucky told FOX Business.

The question of who is responsible for pulling the money from the 10 students, totaling $20,000, is pitting Papa John's against a historically black college in Kentucky.

The donation from the pizza franchise, according to the school, was supposed to cover living expenses, such as food and housing, for the students who had already been notified about receiving the financial aid. The students who were notified by the President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby that the funds were revoked, are now left scrambling to cover the expenses, according to a university spokeswoman.

The unexpected withdrawl of the scholarships was announced at about the same time as John Schnatter, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Papa John's, pledged $1 million to the school. The move ushered him back into the spotlight after he resigned amid backlash for publically criticizing the NFL and his use of a racial slur more than a year ago.

In a prepared statement, Cosby claimed that the withdrawl of the funds was a direct attack on the students.

"It felt as though someone has taken weapons of mass destruction and flown them into the hopes and dreams and aspirations of some of America’s most vulnerable students," Cosby said.

Papa Johns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox Business.

Simmons College will work to ensure the students who were promised the scholarships will receive the funds in the future, a Simmons spokeswoman told the Courier Journal.

A Simmons spokeswoman said the school meant only to delay the scholarships and school officials were acting under pressure from Papa John’s diversity director. The school spokeswoman says the company was made uncomfortable by Schnatter’s donation. Meanwhile, a Papa John’s spokeswoman denies that and says the school’s rejection was unexpected.

However, Von Purdy, Simmons director of development, said that school was declining Papa John's money because of a conflict of interest.

"In light of recent news, it is best to decline your scholarships at this time and perhaps look at other ways to partner in the future," Purdy wrote.

Simmons did not immediately return a request to clarify why Von Purdy's email says "decline" rather than "delay."

In an email response to the school, a Papa John's official seems to agrees that they don't want the company and Schnatter to be conflated.

"We completely understand the conflict of interest here between John Schnatter's donation to Simmons and the relationship between the Papa John's brand and the college," Victoria Russell Chief of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion of Papa John’s wrote. "Thank you for being proactive in sending this and clearly separating John and the brand."

Schnatter stepped down as CEO of the Louisville-based pizza chain in 2017 after blaming disappointing sales on the NFL player protests. He later resigned as its chairman after using the N-word during a company conference call.

Schnatter told FOX Business earlier this month in an exclusive interview that he resigned because he was ready to retire.

“I was not forced to retire,” he told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria”, adding, “we had a fantastic nine-year run. We took the stock from about $6.40 a share at almost 80 bucks. And so good run, good fun, good time -- we were ready to go.”

Schnatter had said his comments regarding the NFL were “misconstrued” and that the company was at fault for not correcting the record.

“I would have liked [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell just to fix the problem. Remember, a third of our budget was the NFL" Schnatter said. "So when the ratings I think were down some 20 percent ... it was hurting our business, it was hurting our franchisees, it was hurting our small business owners.”

In regards to the conference call, Schnatter added that his words “got twisted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Limitone contributed to this report.