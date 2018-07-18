Papa John’s founder hires Harvey Weinstein's lawyer

article

Papa John's founder John Schnatter is ready to fight the company over his recent ouster -- and he has hired an attorney who's also representing disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

Schnatter has hired Los Angeles trial lawyer Patricia Glaser to fight his removal from the pizza chain’s board of directors due to the use of a racial slur during a media training session, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Schnatter and Glaser request that the Papa John's board form a special committee to review the facts surrounding the case, according to letters obtained by the paper.

Glaser was hired by Weinstein to negotiate with the Weinstein Co., after the Hollywood studio terminated his employment related to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Glaser's firm, Glaser Weil, has reportedly represented several other high-profile clients, including Guess apparel co-founder Paul Marciano and TV cooking star Paula Deen.

In his letter, Schnatter said it was a mistake on his part to resign his chairmanship of the pizza empire he created and he’s now questioning why his company's board of directors didn't investigate his use of a racial slur before it moved to oust him.