Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Business Leaders
Published

Oracle's Larry Ellison joins exclusive wealth club after one-day $26B fortune surge

Tech titan now second richest person globally, trailing only Elon Musk after Oracle shares jump following strong earnings

close
Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski argues the stock market's 'tariff scare' was a buying opportunity on 'Making Money.'  video

Oracle is a hot AI name that came out of nowhere: Sylvia Jablonski

Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski argues the stock market's 'tariff scare' was a buying opportunity on 'Making Money.' 

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison added $26 billion to his net worth on Thursday.

His already-massive personal fortune reached $243 billion on Thursday thanks to the $26 billion jump, according to Forbes

A rise in shares of Oracle, the tech company that Ellison co-founded 48 years ago, helped lift his net worth to a new level, the outlet reported.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Oracle co-founder, CTO and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. After signing a series of executive orders and proclamations, Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including recent negotiations with Mexico on tarriffs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Oracle co-founder, CTO and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 03, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

That was precipitated by Oracle releasing its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

The company generated $15.9 billion in total revenues during the final three months of its fiscal 2025 year, marking an 11% increase year-over-year. Its net income, meanwhile, widened to $3.4 billion. 

Oracle headquarters

Signage is displayed on a building at the Oracle Corp. headquarters campus in Redwood City, California, U.S., on Monday, Mar. 14, 2016.  (Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Over the entirety of the fiscal year, Oracle notched $57.4 billion in revenue and $12.4 billion in net income, it also said. 

"FY25 was a very good year – but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in the earnings release.

Oracle shares have posted a nearly 13.5% increase as of Thursday afternoon.

Oracle

The company is a major provider of cloud applications and cloud infrastructure. Earlier this year, rumors swirled that the tech firm could be in the running to oversee TikTok in the U.S.

Ellison’s stake in Oracle is a major source of wealth for the billionaire. His holding amounts to roughly 41%, according to Forbes. 

Larry Ellison Oracle

Oracle Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison delivers a keynote address during the 2019 Oracle OpenWorld on Sept. 16, 2019, in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

With the over $26 billion jump in his personal fortune, Ellison now holds the title of the world’s second-richest person, the outlet reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, worth an estimated $411 billion, sits comfortably in the top spot. 

Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett ranked third, fourth and fifth-richest, respectively, behind Ellison, according to Forbes.

Ellison has been a billionaire since 1993. 