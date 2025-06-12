Oracle's Larry Ellison joins exclusive wealth club after one-day $26B fortune surge

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison added $26 billion to his net worth on Thursday.

His already-massive personal fortune reached $243 billion on Thursday thanks to the $26 billion jump, according to Forbes .

A rise in shares of Oracle, the tech company that Ellison co-founded 48 years ago, helped lift his net worth to a new level, the outlet reported.

That was precipitated by Oracle releasing its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

The company generated $15.9 billion in total revenues during the final three months of its fiscal 2025 year, marking an 11% increase year-over-year. Its net income, meanwhile, widened to $3.4 billion.

Over the entirety of the fiscal year, Oracle notched $57.4 billion in revenue and $12.4 billion in net income, it also said.

"FY25 was a very good year – but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in the earnings release.

Oracle shares have posted a nearly 13.5% increase as of Thursday afternoon.

Oracle

The company is a major provider of cloud applications and cloud infrastructure. Earlier this year, rumors swirled that the tech firm could be in the running to oversee TikTok in the U.S.

Ellison’s stake in Oracle is a major source of wealth for the billionaire. His holding amounts to roughly 41%, according to Forbes.

With the over $26 billion jump in his personal fortune, Ellison now holds the title of the world’s second-richest person, the outlet reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, worth an estimated $411 billion, sits comfortably in the top spot.

Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett ranked third, fourth and fifth-richest, respectively, behind Ellison, according to Forbes.

Ellison has been a billionaire since 1993.