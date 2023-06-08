OpenAI CEO says Elon Musk is 'totally wrong' about criticism of company

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says he doesn't want a beef with Elon Musk, but he wants people to know that the billionaire is "totally wrong" about claims he has made about the artificial intelligence company.

Altman made the remarks at an event in Delhi, India, on Wednesday, when he was asked about Musk's claim that OpenAI isn't really a nonprofit, because of the billions Microsoft invested in the firm, according to Insider.

"I don't really want to get into, like, an Elon feud fight. I like the dude," Altman reportedly replied. "I think he's totally wrong about this stuff. He can sort of say whatever he wants, but I'm like proud of what we're doing, and I think we're going to make a positive contribution to the world, and I try to stay above all that."

CHATGPT SHOWS ONE DANGEROUS FLAW WHEN RESPONDING TO HEALTH CRISIS QUESTIONS, STUDY FINDS

Altman and Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but Musk resigned from the board in 2018. At the time, the San Francisco startup tied Musk's departure to Tesla’s work on building automated driving systems.

But Musk has been critical of OpenAI several times since his departure, saying that it has strayed from his original open source intentions and at one point suggested that he might sue the company.

Musk has repeatedly warned of the dangers of advanced AI, saying it could threaten humanity. In March, he joined a host of other tech moguls in signing an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on the training of systems more advanced than OpenAI's GPT-4.

ELON MUSK SAYS TARGET CAN EXPECT SHAREHOLDER LAWSUITS SOON AS RETAILER'S WOES MOUNT

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of Twitter, said in April that he would start his own AI chatbot, called TruthGPT, after a March 9 filing showed that he had started a new artificial intelligence company called X.AI.

Musk told The Wall Street Journal in May that he sees the need for another company to rival Google and Microsoft, saying, "I think there should be a significant third horse in the race."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Both Altman and Musk have called for advanced AI to be regulated.

FOX Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.