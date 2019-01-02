Netflix hires Activision CFO

Netflix is expected to announce a new CFO by the end of the first week of the new year.

Activision Blizzard’s Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann is expected to be named Netflix’s new chief financial officer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Activision Blizzard said in a securities filing Monday, that it was putting Neumann on paid leave and that he would subsequently be fired for cause unrelated to the company’s financial reporting or disclosure procedures.

The videogame company said chief corporate officer Dennis Durkin would take over as chief financial officer, a post he previously held.

Neumann joined Activision Blizzard 18 months ago, and his contract hadn’t expired, according to a securities filing.

Before working for Activision Blizzard, Neumann held multiple positions at Walt Disney in its theme-park and television divisions. He also had stints at private-equity firms Providence Equity Partners and Summit Partners.

Netflix is known for poaching executives who are still under contract and has been sued over that practice by both 21st Century Fox and Viacom.

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX News and FOX Business, along with the Wall Street Journal and News Corp, share common ownership.