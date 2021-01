Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's annual pay rises by $6 million for a total of $33 million

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman's annual pay rose by $6 million in 2020, according to a regulatory filing released on Friday.

Gorman will receive $33 million for his work last year, compared with $27 million in 2019, the bank said.

Morgan Stanley directors based the decision on the firm's record financial performance in 2020 and Gorman's progress in implementing the bank's long-term strategy, it said.

Under Gorman, Morgan Stanley produced net income of $11 billion, compared with $9 billion a year ago and a return on tangible common equity of 15.2% compared with 13.4% a year ago.

He also engineered two large back-to-back acquisitions, those of Eaton Vance and E*Trade, to bolster its investment management and broking arms.

Gorman's compensation is comprised of four parts: a base salary of $1.5 million; a cash bonus of $7.875 million; a deferred equity award of $7.875 million; and a performance-vested equity award of $15.75 million.

The board again required that 75% of Gorman's incentive compensation be deferred over three years subject to a claw-back, and for all of that compensation to be paid in the form of equity in the company.

Rival JPMorgan Chase & Co 's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will not get a raise in his annual pay and will receive $31.5 million for his work in 2020, that bank said on Thursday.