Mark Zuckerberg, Bob Iger among 'Time 100' business leaders

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Disney CEO Bob Iger are just a few of the business leaders that were named to Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” list.

The annual list taps leaders and notable figures from across the public spectrum, including business, politics, sports and the arts. Time asks celebrities to write blurbs explaining why each person was chosen for the list. For example, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett penned an entry for LeBron James.

“In many ways, these connections—forged across and among industries—are the heart of the Time 100, which now, in its 16th year, is far more than a list. It is a community of hundreds of global leaders, many of whom support and challenge one another. And at a time when so many of our problems require cross-disciplinary solutions, they are also uniquely positioned to effect change,” Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

The notable business leaders who appear on this year’s list can be found below.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The social media titan has faced unprecedented scrutiny in recent months over Facebook’s data privacy practices and efforts to combat foreign meddling on its platform. Zuckerberg will likely remain under the microscope ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO

Bob Iger arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The longtime Disney CEO presided over the company’s recent acquisition of Fox entertainment assets. Under Iger’s leadership, Disney is set to unveil a streaming service later this year that will feature content from Marvel, Star Wars and other major properties.

Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate to reflect a solid U.S. economy and signaling that (AP)

Powell, who succeeded Janet Yellen as Fed chair in February 2018, has dealt with relentless pressure in recent months. President Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed’s interest rate hikes and threatened to replace Powell.

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei CEO

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) poses with Huawei technologies President Ren Zhengfei (L) and members of staff as he is shown around the offices of the Chinese tech firm in London during his state visit on October 21, 2015. AFP PHOTO / POOL / Matthe

Ren founded Huawei, a massive tech company that has faced scrutiny over its ties to the Chinese government. The United States and other countries have banned Huawei smartphones over concerns that Chinese intelligence can access the devices. Ren’s daughter, Huawei CFO Meng Wanchou, was arrested earlier this year on various charges amid a brewing trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Adam Bowen and James Monsees, JUUL co-founders

12 December 2018, Hamburg: James Monsees (l) and Adam Bowen, founder of the e-cigarette manufacturer "Juul", look into the photographer's camera at the Hotel Tortue. "Juul" is the market leader for e-cigarettes in the USA and begins its market launch

As co-founders of Juul, Bowen and Monsees have steered a company at the forefront of the e-cigarette craze. Juul has enjoyed strong sales and a massive market share, but has also dealt with heavy scrutiny from regulators over potential health risks and widespread use of its devices among teenagers.

Jenn Hyman, Rent the Runway co-founder

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Rent the Runway Founder Jenn Hyman attends The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC at Cipriani Wall Street on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

Hyman’s company, which allows users to rent designer clothes online, earned a $1 billion valuation earlier this year. A Harvard Business School graduate, the Rent the Runway CEO is also a staunch proponent of gender equality and female entrepreneurship.

Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin CEO

TEXAS, USA - JUNE 21: CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation Marillyn Hewson makes a speech as Turkey takes delivery of its first F-35 fighter jet with a ceremony at the Lockheed Martin in Forth Worth, Texas, United States on June 21, 2018. (Photo by Ati

An industrial engineer by trade, Hewson has led Lockheed Martin since 2013 and overseen massive growth at the company. Lockheed’s market cap has doubled during her tenure.