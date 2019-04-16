Louis Vuitton, Gucci owners respond to Notre Dame Cathedral fire, pledge $300M donation to rebuild

Two French billionaires have pledged 330 million euros (about $373 million) to reconstruct the Notre Dame cathedral after a catastrophic fire tore through the Parisian landmark on Monday, severely damaging the 850-year-old structure.

Continue Reading Below

Francois-Henri Pinault, chair and CEO of French luxury group Kering, said Monday night he and his family will donate 100 million euros to rebuild the cathedral. Kering owns brands like Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. Pinault also heads Artemis, a French holding company that owns auction house Christie’s.

Bernard Arnault, the chair of LVMH, doubled that donation on Tuesday morning, giving 200 million euros. LVMH, the world’s largest luxury-goods company, includes brands Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

“The Arnault family and the LVMH Group, in solidarity with this national tragedy, are committed to assist with the reconstruction of this extraordinary cathedral, symbol of France, its heritage and its unity,” the company said in a statement posted online.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed late Monday to rebuild the 12th-century cathedral, announcing a national fundraising campaign that would be launched on Tuesday. He called on the world’s “greatest talents” to help.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Notre Dame cathedral is one of the most visited tourist destinations in France, and in the world. In 2018, close to 13 million tourists visited the church.