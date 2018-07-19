Lockheed Martin CEO pledges over $100M in workforce training

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson joined President Trump’s pledge to American workers by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in training students and workers to prepare them for the jobs of the future.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to participate in this initiative. We think it is the right strategy,” Hewson said during an interview on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” on Thursday.

Lockheed Martin is investing $100 million in employee training and educational opportunities over the next five years. In addition, the company has rolled out $50 million to support the STEM Scholarship Fund and $5 million toward apprenticeship and vocational opportunities.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got the workers for today as well as for the future,” Hewson said.

Hewson said the savings generated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act the president signed into law in 2017 enabled Lockheed Martin to increase its workforce development and make investments that improve its global competitiveness.

“It’s a national imperative to focus on workforce development,” she said.

Trump introduced Hewson while signing an executive order for the “Pledge to America’s Workers” initiative Thursday aimed at creating 500,000 new opportunities.

“This focus on workforce development in making sure American workers have a chance to grow and progress and be a part of that future is why this is such an important moment today,” Hewson told FOX Business’ David Asman.

Hewson joined Lockheed Martin more than 30 years ago as an industrial engineer. She has led the aerospace company as CEO since January 2013 and says she has never seen such a favorable business environment.

“It’s exciting for us as a business and what’s really exciting is growing the American economy,” she said.