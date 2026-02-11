Latino Wall Street founder hosts star-studded gala at Mar-a-Lago, awards Argentina's Milei top honor

Latino Wall Street is the life mission of Gabriela Berrospi, who founded the financial literacy organization with the goal of eradicating poverty and boosting generational wealth in the Latino community.

She and the organization are on a meteoric rise – Berrospi is an in-demand commentator on financial matters in the Latino community, a member of the Forbes Finance Council and has graced multiple magazine covers recently. With a television show on the New York Stock Exchange in partnership with FinTech TV, Berrospi is emerging as a powerful economic voice in the Latino community.

Berrospi and her husband and business partner Tony Delgado hosted the inaugural Hispanic Prosperity Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 10, that featured a star-studded lineup of political and business leaders, musical entertainment and a speech by Argentine President Javier Milei, who received the Economic Freedom Award while praising the MAGA movement and exulting in the recently signed U.S.-Argentine trade deal.

The Hispanic Prosperity Gala displayed the undeniable power of Latinos in the Trump administration and a growing transnational effort to unite right-wing movements across the Americas.

Berrospi said her dream was to always host an event or gala to showcase success stories from different industries in the Latino community, including athletes, Latin Grammy Award-winning musicians, and business and finance icons.

"I always wanted to show the world who we really are, what we're capable of," she said. "A lot of the media coverage about Latinos, it's like, 'Oh, they are undocumented, oh they don't have money, oh poor thing, oh this or that,' and it's not very empowering. My movement, Latino Wall Street, is all about empowering and elevating Latinos."

Berrospi cites Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio as the main influences on her investing philosophy.

"To eradicate poverty, we basically follow the most conservative way of investing," she said. "The way I've invested my money, I've learned that it's not about getting rich quick, it's about having patience, it's all about investing in the main indexes that are proven to work no matter what happens, what pandemic, what world war, what terrorist attack. So there's proven strategies, right? The Warren Buffett blueprint that, no matter what happens, if you stick to it, you know it'll be fine.

"And in fact, when something bad happens, it's only an opportunity to add to your positions. So that same exact knowledge he gave me in his Omaha conferences that I've had the privilege to attend and learn from him in person, that's exactly the blueprint we follow. We invest in commodities, S&P 500, extremely conservative strategies that are proven to work."

Berrospi faults the culture of conspicuous consumption for making it difficult to educate Americans about financial literacy, prosperity and sound investments, a trend that has only escalated with the potential for social media to pitch get-rich-quick investment schemes.

"I think we live in a culture that's all about spending money. It's all about showing off. I mean, and I say this confidently because I come from a different culture, right. In Peru, we don't have that type of culture: let's spend money, let's show off. It's very different. It's more family oriented, more conservative."

She also emphasizes that the American economic dream, while real and attainable, comes with great peril in conjunction with ignoring financial literacy.

"America is the wealthiest, but at the same time, it's also the most in debt," Berrospi said. "And, I think there's something there to address and that's being responsible. And always making sure that a part of your income is going towards your future, toward your retirement, toward your account for your kid. That is so important and so basic, and you can make that on autopilot. Then, once I learned that from the top mentors in the world, such as Warren Buffett… it's actually pretty simple. You just have to actually do it, automate it. And that's it. And it works. It works because we're not doing random stuff. We're doing what's proven to work for over 100 years."