US, Argentina strike sweeping trade deal cutting tariffs, opening markets to US exports

Argentina and the United States have signed a reciprocal trade and investment agreement that will give U.S. exports preferential market access, reduce tariffs on a wide range of goods and deepen cooperation on economic and national security issues, according to the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) office and President Javier Milei.

The agreement, signed Thursday, is designed to cut or eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers, facilitate trade in goods and services, modernize customs procedures and promote investment in strategic sectors including energy, critical minerals, infrastructure and technology, according to Argentina’s Office of the President.

The deal builds on a framework trade agreement first reached Nov. 13 and was signed by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno, the USTR said.

Under the agreement, Argentina will cut or eliminate tariffs on many U.S. exports, including medicines, medical devices, chemicals, machinery, motor vehicles, information technology products and a wide range of American agricultural goods.

Argentina also agreed to accept U.S. safety and regulatory standards for imported goods, including standards for automobiles and medical devices, and to recognize U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food safety standards for meat and poultry imports.

The agreement bars Argentina from imposing customs duties on cross-border data transmissions and includes a commitment not to introduce a digital services tax targeting U.S. technology companies, according to the USTR.

Agriculture provisions include a commitment from Argentina to open its market to U.S. poultry and poultry products within a year and to simplify regulatory requirements for U.S. exporters of beef and pork.

Argentina also agreed not to restrict U.S. exporters’ use of certain cheese names — including asiago, feta and camembert — which the European Union labels geographic indications only available to their producing regions.

The agreement calls for closer cooperation on enforcing export controls for sensitive dual-use items that could have military applications, while addressing the integrity of Argentina’s telecommunications infrastructure, the USTR said.

While the document does not name China directly, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it would enhance cooperation in combating unfair trade practices by third countries.

Argentina also committed to working with its provincial governments to facilitate investment by U.S. companies in critical mineral projects and to prioritize the United States as a trading partner for copper, lithium and other critical minerals over what the USTR described as "market-manipulating economies or enterprises."

In a statement from Buenos Aires, Argentina’s presidency said the agreement reflects the government’s decision to integrate the country more fully into the global economy and move toward "an open, competitive, and predictable economy that rewards investment, work, and innovation."

The agreement will be submitted to Argentina’s National Congress for consideration, according to the presidency.

Greer praised the growing relationship between the two governments.

"The deepening partnership between President Trump and President Milei serves as a model of how countries in the Americas, from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego, can advance our shared ambitions and safeguard our economic and national security," Greer said.

Quirno described the deal as a "great achievement" for both countries in a social media post.

Reuters contributed to this reporting.