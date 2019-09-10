Billionaire Kylie Jenner poses for Playboy cover

Reality television star and cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner teased her cover shoot on social media for the upcoming issue of Playboy on Tuesday, more than a decade after sister Kim Kardashian posed for the magazine.

Jenner, who built an estimated net worth of $1 billion on the success of “Kylie Cosmetics,” shared a photo from her Playboy shoot to her 146 million Instagram followers. Her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, appears alongside Jenner, who posed nude while wearing only a cowboy hat.

“When Houston meets LA,” Jenner wrote in the photo’s caption, adding in a hashtag that the issue was “coming soon.”

The cover shoot marked the latest accomplishment for Jenner, who, at age 21, became the world’s youngest-ever self-made billionaire earlier this year, according to Forbes. Jenner’s net worth surpassed the $1 billion at a younger age than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Kylie Cosmetics sold an estimated $360 million in goods in 2018 alone, the publication said. Jenner is the firm’s sole owner. She also stars in the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alongside sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner.

Playboy bills its “Pleasure Issue” as a “celebration of the things that bring us joy: sex, art, food, music, spiritual connection, travel, cannabis and community.” The quarterly magazine’s fall issue sells for $24.99.

Scott served as creative director for Jenner’s shoot. Kim Kardashian famously posed nude for Playboy in 2007.