Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to step down

Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO

Kohl’s announced Tuesday that CEO Michelle Gass will step down next month. 

Effective Dec. 2, Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO, replacing Gass who has "accepted another opportunity," the company said. 

Gass joined the retailer in 2013. 

Kohl's said Kingsbury will lead the company until it finds a permanent successor for Gass.

"Tom is highly regarded and perfectly equipped to take the role of Interim CEO," Board Chair Peter Boneparth said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 